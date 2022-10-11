Ukraine will make the battlefield even 'more painful' for Russia after strikes; G-7 to hold emergency summit on war

Ukraine is dusting itself off after a series of Russian attacks across the country on Monday, including various locations in the capital Kyiv, which left at least 14 people dead and 97 injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that Ukraine will not be intimidated by the strikes and would make the battlefield "more painful" for Russia as a result. He said urgent work was being done to repair and restore power supplies damaged during the strikes.

The multiple attacks by Russia came several days after a blast partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Kyiv has not said whether it was responsible for the attack on the bridge, although the blast was widely seen as humiliating for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.