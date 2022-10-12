Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine are a 'show of weakness,' says former U.S. ambassador to NATO

Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine aren't a show of strength, but a "show of weakness" that reflects its inability to advance and seize Ukrainian territory, said Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he ordered long-range missile strikes on a number of locations in Ukraine targeting military, energy and communications facilities.

"Putin's goal was to take over Ukraine, replace the government, have someone in Ukraine that was subordinate to Moscow. That's simply not going to happen," the former U.S. ambassador to NATO (2008-2009) told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday. "Ukrainians have made tremendous inroads taking territory back. This is the kind of thing that Putin has to resort to."

"He's not actually able to affect the course of the war anymore."

Volker, who was also U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations (2017-2019), added that Russia's increasing aggression is an expected reaction to Ukraine's resistance.

Last Saturday, an explosion obliterated part of the bridge linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, in what appeared to be a strategic move to disrupt a key supply route for Russian troops.