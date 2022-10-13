Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

A man looks at an electronic quotation board displaying stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on August 2, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday as investors await inflation data from the U.S. due later stateside.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3% higher.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was fractionally lower and the Topix was down 0.28%. Japan's yen strengthened in Asia's morning after touching 146.98 per dollar. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.36% and the Kosdaq lost 0.92%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was just above the flatline. Thailand's market is closed for a holiday Thursday.