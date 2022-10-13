LIVE UPDATES
European stocks head for lower open as investors brace themselves for U.S. inflation data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open on Thursday as investors around the world prepare themselves for the latest U.S. inflation data.
The negative open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock futures were up slightly overnight while markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed as investors await the data.
Dow Jones' consensus estimates show the CPI rose 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August. That would bring inflation's annual pace down to 8.1% from 8.3%.
A rise in the consumer price index would also follow producer price data that came in higher than expected, data showed on Wednesday. The U.S.' producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, was up 0.4% in September, more than the consensus estimate of a 0.2% increase, according to Dow Jones.
Markets digested minutes released Wednesday from the September Federal Reserve meeting which showed the central bank expected to keep hiking interest rates until it sees receding inflation.
One comment made some think the Fed might instead slow the rate hikes, if not roll them back, if the tumult in financial markets continues.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 12 points lower at 6,812, the German DAX down 41 points at 12,150, the French CAC 23 points lower at 5,803 and Italy's FTSE MIB 40 points lower at 20,324, according to data from IG.
On the data front in Europe, Germany releases final inflation data for September.
— Holly Ellyatt
— Ganesh Rao
Fed minutes show central bank sees more rate increases, higher rates for longer
The Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, released Wednesday, show that the central bank expects to continue increasing interest rates and hold them higher until inflation shows signs of abating.
The minutes reflect policymaker's discussions ahead of the last 0.75 percentage point increase, the third consecutive hike of that size delivered this year.
The central bank has been surprised with the persistent pace of inflation, but remain optimistic that rate hikes will help bring price increases back in check.
—Carmen Reinicke, Jeff Cox
— Weizhen Tan
Stocks close lower after choppy session
All three major averages closed lower Wednesday after whipsawing between gains and losses throughout the day.
The S&P 500 shed 0.33%, falling to 3,577.03, its lowest close since November 2020 and its sixth consecutive daily loss.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 28.34 points, or 0.10%, to close at 29,210.85. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% to close at 10,417.10.
—Carmen Reinicke