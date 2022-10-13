European stocks head for lower open as investors brace themselves for U.S. inflation data

European markets are heading for a lower open on Thursday as investors around the world prepare themselves for the latest U.S. inflation data.

The negative open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock futures were up slightly overnight while markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed as investors await the data.

Dow Jones' consensus estimates show the CPI rose 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August. That would bring inflation's annual pace down to 8.1% from 8.3%.

A rise in the consumer price index would also follow producer price data that came in higher than expected, data showed on Wednesday. The U.S.' producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, was up 0.4% in September, more than the consensus estimate of a 0.2% increase, according to Dow Jones.

Markets digested minutes released Wednesday from the September Federal Reserve meeting which showed the central bank expected to keep hiking interest rates until it sees receding inflation.

One comment made some think the Fed might instead slow the rate hikes, if not roll them back, if the tumult in financial markets continues.