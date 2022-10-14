Social Security record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 could put pressure on the program's funds, some experts say

Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment prompted by high inflation.

More than 70 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will benefit from those higher payments next year.

"It's the highest COLA in 40 years," said Andrew Biggs, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. "It shows inflation is an issue again after having been dormant for literally decades."

But those bigger benefit checks will cost the program, by some estimates, over $100 billion more. In 2022, the program will spend more than $1 trillion on benefits.

In June, the annual trustees report projected Social Security's trust funds will be only be able to pay full benefits until 2035, at which point just 80% of promised payments will be payable.

The increased costs may prompt Social Security's funds to reach insolvency at least one calendar year earlier than the Social Security trustees have projected, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates.

Other experts have also expressed concerns about how the increased benefit costs would impact the program.

"There is certainly a good chance that this could accelerate the depletion of Social Security's primary trust fund," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.