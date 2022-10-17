LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures rise after Nasdaq notches best day since July
Stock futures rose Monday evening after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average gained 136 points or 0.45%. S&P 500 futures jumped 0.49% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.55%.
The moves came after a winning day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial Average popped about 550 points, coming off a volatile past week of trading. The S&P 500 also rose 2.65% for the day. The Nasdaq surged 3.43% as tech stocks rebounded, led by names such as Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. It was the best day for the tech-heavy index since July 27.
Solid earnings reports sent stocks higher. Bank of America rose 6.06% after delivering better than expected results, and Bank of New York Mellon gained 5.08% after its own earnings beat.
In addition, another pivot from the U.K. bolstered markets. Jeremy Hunt, the new U.K. finance minister, announced Monday that he would reverse nearly all announced tax cuts and walk back an energy subsidy.
Investors are watching for any sign that the stock market has bottomed and the new rally may be the start of a new bull cycle. Analysts aren't so sure that the bottom is in, however, and many see more pain ahead.
"I think this is going to be one of those bear market rallies that has people scratching their heads," said Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy at Private Advisor Group in Morristown, New Jersey, on CNBC's "Fast Money," adding that markets are nowhere near out of the woods when it comes to the bear market.
More big bank earnings are on deck. Tuesday morning, Goldman Sachs will report its quarterly results. Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines will also announce results that day. Later in the week, Tesla, IBM and American Airlines report.
Monday's rally saw all sectors close more than 10% from 52-week highs
During Monday's rally, all three major indices climbed and the Nasdaq posted its best day since July. It also closed more than 34% from its 52-week high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 23% and 18% from their 52-week highs, respectively.
All sectors also closed more than 10% from their 52-week highs, led by communication services that was up more than 40% from the key level. Tech, consumer discretionary and real estate were all more than 32% from 52-week highs, while financials and materials were more than 22% from 52-week highs.
—Carmen Reinicke
Tuesday earnings on deck
Third quarter earnings season continues Tuesday, with a slew of companies reporting results before and after the bell. Here's what companies are on deck for tomorrow.
Before the bell:
- Goldman Sachs
- Hasbro
- Albertsons
- Johnson & Johnson
After the bell:
- Netflix
- United Airlines
—Carmen Reinicke
Stock futures rise after Monday rally
Stock futures were higher Monday evening after stocks staged a rally in the regular trading session.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average gained 161 points or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures jumped 0.58% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.59%.
—Carmen Reinicke