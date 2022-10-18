'Know your worth' — 33% of job seekers said they wouldn't even go to a job interview without seeing the salary first

Workers are pushing for greater pay transparency, whether employers like it or not.

Such conversations around income expectations used to be "the elephant in the room," said Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster.com.

Now, 33% of job seekers said they would not even go to a job interview without first knowing the salary the employer is willing to offer, according to new research by job search site Adzuna. The survey, conducted in September, polled 2,000 U.S. adults who have looked for employment at least once over the last five years.

As salary transparency laws slowly gain momentum, 28% of adults said a lack of pay clarity continues to be the greatest frustration when it comes to the job search, Adzuna found.

A separate survey by employer review site Glassdoor found that 63% of employees prefer to work at a company that discloses pay information over one that does not.

The idea is that pay transparency will bring about pay equity, or essentially equal pay for work of equal or comparable value, regardless of worker gender, race or other demographic category.