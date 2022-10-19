LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets poised to inch up after Wall Street gains overnight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to inch higher on Wednesday following a second day of gains in major U.S. indexes.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,245 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,170. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,156.14. The Japanese yen remained above 149 against the U.S. dollar.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17%.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is set to report earnings today, while the city's chief executive, John Lee, will give his first policy address. China was due to release home prices data Wednesday, but the release has been delayed.
Indonesia's central bank starts a two-day board of governors meeting Wednesday.
Overnight in the U.S., strong earnings reports fueled stock gains for a second session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 337.98 points, or 1.12%, to close at 30,523.80. The S&P 500 advanced 1.14% to 3,719.98. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.90%, finishing at 10,772.40.
"Equities rallied for a second day in a somewhat choppy session as investors weigh up the earnings outlook against rising interest rates," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note.
RBNZ likely to deliver 'jumbo hike' of 75 basis points in November: ANZ
Economists at ANZ expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to deliver a hike of 75 basis points each at its upcoming meetings in November and February.
New Zealand's central bank lifted interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.5% earlier this month, bringing the cash rate to a seven-year high.
ANZ said the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to take a more conservative path than the RBNZ, which will result in a "much wider policy differential going forward in 2023."
RBNZ's next monetary policy meeting is slated to take place Nov. 23.
–Jihye Lee
Apple falls on report of a production cut
Shares of Apple declined and briefly turned negative after a report from The Information that the tech giant was cutting production of its new iPhone 14 Plus.
The move by Apple, the biggest U.S. stock, brought the major averages back near their lows of the day, though they have since recovered some of that ground.
—Jesse Pound
How much higher can the Fed drive the 10-year yield?
The Fed is widely expected to hike by another three-quarters of a percentage point next month, but the central bank may be reaching its limit for dictating long-term interest rates, according to The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen.
"There is considerable precedent in past tightening cycles for the Fed to be shut down by the bond market "blinking" first. The Fed may soon attempt to raise the funds rate to 4%, 4.5%, or even 5%. But at some point, longer-term bonds may simply stop rising and refuse to follow the Fed's lead," Paulsen wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.
The 10-year Treasury yield has traded above 4% in recent days, reaching its highest levels in more than a decade. With growing concern about a recession in 2023, it may be close to a ceiling, Paulsen said.
"Each time the Fed further tightens monetary policy, recession fears are elevated relative to inflation fears. Ultimately, as the Fed becomes more and more aggressive, recession becomes a bigger worry than inflation, and bond buyers begin outnumbering bond sellers—that is, the bond market blinks," Paulsen added.
— Jesse Pound