Asia-Pacific markets poised to inch up after Wall Street gains overnight

A pedestrian looks at Japanese companies' share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange displayed on an electronic board in Tokyo on April 30, 2021.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were set to inch higher on Wednesday following a second day of gains in major U.S. indexes.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,245 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,170. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,156.14. The Japanese yen remained above 149 against the U.S. dollar.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.17%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is set to report earnings today, while the city's chief executive, John Lee, will give his first policy address. China was due to release home prices data Wednesday, but the release has been delayed.

Indonesia's central bank starts a two-day board of governors meeting Wednesday.