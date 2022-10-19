Biden awards $2.8 billion for projects to boost electric vehicle battery manufacturing

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing in America, during a visit to the Detroit Auto Show, September 14, 2022.

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will award $2.8 billion in grants for projects to expand U.S. manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and domestic mineral production.

The grants, which are funded through the president's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, will enable manufacturing and processing companies in at least 12 states to extract and process more lithium, graphite, nickel and other battery materials.

The announcement is part of the administration's broader push to transition the U.S. away from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles. The transportation sector represents about one-third of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions each year.

"Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The projects will support developing enough lithium to supply about 2 million EVs per year, developing enough graphite to supply about 1.2 million EVs per year and producing enough nickel to supply about 400,000 EVs per year, according to the Energy Department.