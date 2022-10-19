IRS bumps up estate-tax exclusion to $12.92 million for 2023. Here's what that means for wealthy Americans

Ultra-wealthy Americans can soon protect more assets from federal estate taxes, the IRS announced this week.

Starting in 2023, individuals can transfer up to $12.92 million to heirs, during life or at death, without triggering a federal estate-tax bill, up from $12.06 million in 2022.

Since married couples may share exclusions by electing portability, their combined limits are double, allowing transfers of up to nearly $26 million for 2023, compared to just over $24 million in 2022.

More from Personal Finance:

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

There's time to get Series I bonds paying 9.62% for six months

'Personal inflation rates' vary by where you live, other factors



Next year, there's also a higher annual limit on tax-free gifts. In 2023, filers can give away $17,000 per recipient without reducing their $12.92 million lifetime exclusion. That's up from $16,000 in 2022.

These increases are part of the agency's annual inflation adjustments, affecting federal income tax brackets, standard deductions and dozens of other provisions.

Whether the estate tax exclusion is $12.06 million or $12.92 million, it won't likely make a "material difference," said Adam Brewer, a tax attorney with AB Tax Law in San Diego and Honolulu. "But certainly, every bit helps, so why not take advantage of it?"