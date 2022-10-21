Asia-Pacific markets set to fall as investors weigh inflation data; yen at 150-levels

A customer in front of a drugstore in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade lower on Friday as investors await inflation data from several economies.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,920, slightly lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,006.96. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.28 overnight after hitting 150 against the dollar on Thursday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.72%.

Japan's core consumer prices for the month of September rose 3% compared to a year ago, while Hong Kong and Malaysia are slated to release its inflation data later in the day.