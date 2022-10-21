Gen Zers are socking away 14% of their income for retirement, a higher share than older adults

The nation's youngest workers appear to be taking the save-for-retirement message to heart, research suggests.

Defined as workers ages 18 to 25, Generation Z is saving an average of 14% of their income for their golden years, according to new study from BlackRock. Among millennials (ages 26-42), Gen Xers (ages 43-55) and baby boomers (ages 56-75), the average is 12%.

However, the overall share of workers across all ages who think they're on track with their retirement savings has fallen to 63% from 68% in 2021, the research shows. Retirement plan sponsors' confidence also is down: 58% say their employees are on the right path, compared with 63% last year.

"Retirement confidence is down for the first time in a few years," said Anne Ackerley, head of BlackRock's retirement group.

"Even in the pandemic, it stayed [the same], but we've seen it come down across all generations due to inflation and market volatility," Ackerley said.