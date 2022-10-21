President Biden says 22 million people have signed up for student loan forgiveness

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the student debt relief plan in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden said 22 million people have registered for student loan relief since applications opened on Monday.

"Folks, it takes less than five minutes," Biden said. "The vast majority are applying on their phones. It's easy."

More than 40 million Americans are eligible to receive student loan relief under Biden's plan.

Biden announced in August that federal student loan borrowers earning under $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income would be eligible for up to $10,000 in forgiveness. Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.