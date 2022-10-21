Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack major hydroelectric dam; Moscow orders arrest of rebellious TV reporter

Ukraine's counteroffensive to retake more of the Russian-occupied southern Kherson continues to build as Russian authorities evacuate civilians from the area. Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russia. The Kremlin denies the accusation.

Russian missiles were fired on Zaporizhzhia overnight, Ukrainian officials said, further endangering the site of the massive nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly address alleged that Russian forces planted mines at a major hydroelectric dam in Kherson, the destruction of which he warned would cause a "catastrophe on a grand scale."

Meanwhile, a Russian court has ordered the arrest of former state TV reporter Marina Ovsyannikova, who made a highly publicized protest against the war on live Russian television in March.