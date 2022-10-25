Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise after Wall Street's second positive session

A man walks past the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific rose in early trade Tuesday after Wall Street's second straight positive session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Chinese tech stocks in the U.S. dropped sharply to start the week with investor sentiment turning following the conclusion of the China's party congress and the release of a slew of delayed economic data.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.65% and the Topix climbed 0.79%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.52%.

South Korea's Kospi was just above the flatline, while the Kosdaq gained 0.44%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.14%.

Singapore is due to release inflation data on Tuesday, while HSBC is reporting earnings.