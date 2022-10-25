Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp suffers global outage

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook parent Meta , suffered a global outage on Tuesday.

Problems were first detected around 3:17 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com, which monitors outages across internet services.

Users reported problems with sending and receiving messages. Normal service on WhatsApp had still not been restored at around 4:05 a.m. ET.

WhatsApp was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. The messaging service, which has around 2 billion users, is particularly popular in countries such as India and Brazil.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.