Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp suffers global outage

The WhatsApp app
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
Users reported problems with sending and receiving messages. Normal service on WhatsApp had still not been restored at around 4:05 a.m. ET.
WhatsApp was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. The messaging service, which has around 2 billion users, is particularly popular in countries such as India and Brazil.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.