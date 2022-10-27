ECB hikes rates by 75 basis points and announces new terms for European banks

The European Central Bank has announced its third consecutive increase in interesr rates this year.

The European Central Bank announced Thursday a 75-basis-point interest rate hike — its third consecutive increase this year — while also revealing new conditions for European banks.

Market participants had two key questions ahead of the meeting: When will the ECB start reducing its balance sheet, in a process known as quantitative tightening, and what will happen to the lending conditions for banks in the near future?

Regarding the latter, the ECB announced Thursday that it was changing the terms and conditions of its targeted longer-term refinancing operations, or TLTROs. These are a tool that provides European banks with attractive borrowing conditions, designed to incentivise lending to the real economy.

However, because the ECB has been increasing rates faster than expected in the face of soaring inflation, European lenders are benefiting from both TLTROs and higher interest rates. The situation has been described by some as effectively providing a subsidy to banks.

"During the acute phase of the pandemic, this instrument played a key role in countering downside risks to price stability. Today, in view of the unexpected and extraordinary rise in inflation, it needs to be recalibrated," the ECB said in a statement Thursday.

It said the interest rates applicable to the tool, known as TLTRO III, would be adjusted from Nov. 23 and banks would be offered voluntary early repayment dates.

"In order to align the remuneration of minimum reserves held by credit institutions with the Eurosystem more closely with money market conditions, the Governing Council decided to set the remuneration of minimum reserves at the ECB's deposit facility rate."

Further details on the new conditions for European banks will be published at 2:45 p.m. London time.