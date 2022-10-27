How college became so expensive, and how we can turn it around, according to a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

The average cost to attend a private college in 1970 was about $3,000 a year. Today, it costs more than $50,000. How we got to this point, and its seemingly endless consequences on families and U.S. society, are the issues explored in Will Bunch's new book, "After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It." Bunch is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the national opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Our discussion below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

'We've chosen to privatize higher education rather than make it a public good'

'Many young people are voting with their feet by shunning a college education'

AN: Where do you see college prices going? Will they only get worse? WB: In the 2020s, many young people are voting with their feet by shunning a college education because of a perception that it may no longer be worth it. Enrollment has dropped noticeably, even as the pandemic wanes. As a result, more and more schools — especially those in the middle of the pyramid — are looking at ways to lower tuition or offer more aid. That said, I don't believe the price of college will fall dramatically without states lowering tuition at public universities, and without a renewed push for free community college.

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of The White House to celebrate President Biden cancelling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt on August 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

AN: How feasible are those changes at this point? WB: Making public 4-year universities free or next to free would be expensive and require new funding sources. Sen. Bernie Sanders, [I-Vt.], once proposed a tax on Wall Street transactions, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, [D-Mass.], has backed a wealth tax. Just a few additional progressive-minded members of Congress would be required. AN: What role has the government's student loans played in the rising costs of college? WB: The government — both federal and state — has played a huge role that isn't talked about. Ronald Reagan, who was elected governor of California in 1966 by running against student protest, was the avatar of the movement to privatize college. As president, his administration lowered Pell Grants and created a system where Congress pushed more college costs into loans for both students and parents, removing limits on borrowing that factored into the upward spiral of costs. The Parent Plus program, for example, has few restrictions on credit or on how much can be borrowed, and participants eager to send their child to their dream college sometimes end up with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

'Education is the secret sauce of [political] division'

AN: If it survives the court challenges, how could Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan impact the cost of college, if at all? WB: This seems the biggest flaw in the Biden plan, that it included nothing in the way to lower college costs going forward. That means the freshmen entering college in the fall of 2022 are presumably borrowing money at levels similar to those that created the need for this massive debt cancellation in the first place.

