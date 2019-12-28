How student debt came to define people's lives

Monthly student loan payments can dictate when people have children and how much they'll retire with.

Student loans have become a defining feature of American life.

It was 10 years ago that education debt eclipsed credit card debt. The next year, in 2011, it exceeded auto debt.

As we enter a new decade, outstanding student debt trails only mortgages and is expected to top $2 trillion in the next couple of years.

Around 43 million people in the U.S. are in debt for their education. Each year, 70% of college graduates start off their lives in the red. And their average balance is around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s.

Wages haven't kept up. Starting salaries for new college graduates have grown less than 1% over the past two years, remaining at around $50,000.

As a result, repayment has proved difficult for many people. Nearly 30% of borrowers are in delinquency or default.

Six-figure balances are becoming more common. Seattle-area resident Elisha Bokman has been out of school for eight years and still owes nearly $500,000 for her doctorate degree in naturopathic medicine and master's in acupuncture from Bastyr University.

"It really effects the remainder of your life," Bokman said.

Indeed, over the past decade, these loans have made it harder for people to purchase houses, start businesses and families, save or invest.

Changes might be coming. Two front runners for the Democratic presidential nomination – Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass – are proposing to forgive most or all student debt.

Former Trump Administration official A. Wayne Johnson, who used to oversee the country's outstanding student debt, made headlines earlier this year when he proposed forgiving $50,000 for all borrowers, about $925 billion.

"It's the first Republican support for widespread student loan forgiveness," said Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert. "That makes it a bipartisan issue."

It's little surprise politicians have turned their attention to the topic: More than half of Americans say student debt is "a major problem" for the country, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Here are some of the ways the loans have come to shape our lives over the last decade.