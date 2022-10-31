Wave of missile strikes hit Ukrainian cities with Kyiv left struggling for power and water; wheat prices rise after grain deal stumbles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "brutal" offensive by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

The president said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had fought off the offensive, but did not say where fighting had took place. In recent weeks, however, intense fighting has centered around Avdiivka and the strategically-important town of Bakhmut. Ukraine's National Police said multiple buildings had been destroyed and people killed and wounded after intense shelling in the region.

Meanwhile, global wheat prices have started to rise following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal last weekend.

Russia announced Saturday that it was suspending its involvement in the Black Sea Grain Initiative that was brokered in July and which allowed vital agricultural products to be exported from several Ukrainian ports.

The UN and Turkey, which help broker the deal, said they were working with Russia and Ukraine to help move ships stuck within the maritime corridor being used in the initiative.