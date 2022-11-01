Ukraine's front line comes under further pressure; UN warns of rising food prices after export deal

United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Russia's suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is akin to "collective punishment" for the world.

"Any acts by Russia to disrupt critical grain exports is essentially a statement that the Kremlin doesn't care if people and families around the world pay more for food or go hungry," Price said in a press briefing.

"We've seen Russia engage in what appears to be collective punishment for the people of Ukraine, again, ironically and cruelly in the context of a war that Russia itself started. But Moscow's suspension of the initiative would be tantamount to collective punishment for the rest of the world."

Price noted that the suspension especially affects lower and middle income countries, which have been the recipients of the vast majority of grain coming out of the deal. Two-thirds, or 66%, of the grain has gone to developing countries, with 19% going to the least developed countries of the world, according to Price.

"It is not in anyone's interests. It is not in Russia's interest. It is not in the interest of the international community to see what could be akin to a form of collective global punishment now for this to remain suspended," he said.

Price put full U.S. support behind the United Nations, which helped to initially broker the deal, in its efforts to maintain the humanitarian corridor and encourage cooperation between Russia and Ukraine over grain exports.

"We are going to support the Secretary General in any way that we can, as he seeks to have this grain initiative resume and to add a degree of longevity to it," Price said.

— Rocio Fabbro