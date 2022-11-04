Layoffs are picking up. These are the first 3 steps to take after losing your job

In this article UAL

AAL

TSLA

NFLX

SHOP-CA

LYFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Wanan Yossingkum | Istock | Getty Images

The labor market is still strong, but layoffs are picking up. This year Peloton, Netflix, Shopify, Lyft, and, most recently, Twitter, all announced significant staff reductions. Meanwhile, executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported this week that job-cut announcements were up 48% year-over-year in October, with more layoffs on the horizon. Getting terminated can be traumatic, setting off a myriad of financial problems. By taking certain steps, sooner rather than later, you can reduce the disruption and boost your odds of a positive next chapter, experts say.

1. File to collect unemployment benefits ASAP

You should file for unemployment benefits as soon as possible after a layoff, said Andrew Stettner, the director of workforce policy and senior fellow at The Century Foundation. Even if you received unemployment benefits earlier in the pandemic and are facing joblessness again, you may qualify for more aid.

watch now

The rules vary state by state, but generally, so long as you've worked at least 15 weeks since last receiving unemployment benefits, you're eligible to open a new claim for a partial payment, Stettner said. Most people will need to have been working for at least six months to qualify for a full benefit again. If you've been employed for more than a year, your benefit should come fairly quickly.

2. Weigh health insurance options

Generally, newly laid off and uninsured people will have three routes to coverage from which to pick: COBRA, the Affordable Care Act subsidized marketplace or a public plan such as Medicaid or Medicare. COBRA gives those who have left a company the option of staying on their former employer's insurance plan, although it's typically very expensive. That's because people have to keep paying the part of their premium they'd been responsible for while working, as well as the remainder, which their former employer had covered. Medicaid typically involves no or low monthly premiums, and marketplace plans are the cheapest they've ever been for many people, thanks to relief legislation passed in the pandemic.

3. Protect your retirement savings

Many people save for their retirement through their job. If you had access to a 401(k) plan at the company from which you were laid off, you'll need to decide what to do with that account. You may not want to do anything, said Rita Assaf, vice president of retirement leadership at Fidelity. Most employers allow you to keep your plan with them after you leave, Assaf said. (However, if you have less than $5,000 in the account, the money may be sent to an individual retirement account for you, she added.) However, you won't be able to continue contributing to a plan at a company you're no longer working for. And you may be limited in how much you can take as a loan or withdraw from the account.

Make sure to research fees and expenses when choosing an IRA provider. Rita Assaf vice president of retirement leadership at Fidelity