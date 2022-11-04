Powerball's jackpot is $1.6 billion, the largest lottery prize ever. If you win, here's how much would go to taxes

If you manage to beat the odds stacked against hitting the Powerball jackpot, don't forget you'll have a silent partner in the win: the taxman.

The jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is now the largest lottery ever at an estimated $1.6 billion — pretax — if you were to opt to take your windfall as an annuity spread over three decades. The upfront cash option — which most jackpot winners choose — for this drawing is $782.4 million, also pretax.

With the chance of a single ticket hitting the jackpot at about 1 in 292 million, the top prize has been rolling higher through thrice-weekly drawings since Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all six numbers drawn to score a $206.9 million jackpot.

These days, the annuity option is higher than it previously was, relative to the cash option, due to higher interest rates that make it possible for the game to fund larger annuitized prizes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball. The cash option, however, is driven by ticket sales.