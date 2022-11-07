Abnormal Security: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founders: Evan Reiser (CEO), Sanjay Jeyakumar
Launched: 2018
Headquarters: San Francisco
Funding: $284 million
Valuation: $4 billion
Key technologies: Artificial intelligence, deep neural networks/deep learning, machine learning
Category: Cybersecurity
Compromised business email remains one of the top cybersecurity threats with an estimated $43 billion in losses exposed since June 2016, according to the FBI. Abnormal Security, founded in 2018, uses an AI-based cloud-native email security platform that leans on behavioral data science to stop socially engineered and other unique email attacks that can evade traditional secure email gateways. The company, which closed a $210 million Series C round of financing in May led by Insight Partners and included Greylock Partners and Menlo Ventures, says it protects more than 5% of the Fortune 1000 including Xerox, Urban Outfitters, Groupon and Royal Caribbean.
