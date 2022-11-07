Abnormal Security: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Compromised business email remains one of the top cybersecurity threats with an estimated $43 billion in losses exposed since June 2016, according to the FBI. Abnormal Security, founded in 2018, uses an AI-based cloud-native email security platform that leans on behavioral data science to stop socially engineered and other unique email attacks that can evade traditional secure email gateways. The company, which closed a $210 million Series C round of financing in May led by Insight Partners and included Greylock Partners and Menlo Ventures, says it protects more than 5% of the Fortune 1000 including Xerox , Urban Outfitters , Groupon and Royal Caribbean .

