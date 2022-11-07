BigID: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

All companies are now digital enterprises, regardless of sector, but for many years, data wasn't being managed in the best way possible for the privacy era. Firms were falling short on a simple directive: "Know your data." BigID's data intelligence platform is used by clients to proactively discover, manage and protect regulated, sensitive and personal data across their data landscape. Using machine learning and data, BigID can address data privacy, security and governance challenges across all different types of data for clients ranging from financial services to healthcare. The company, which raised $100 million in its Series D funding round that valued it at $1.25 billion, has investors that include ServiceNow , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Salesforce , SAP and Splunk .

