Cribl: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Founders: Clint Sharp (CEO), Dritan Bitincka, Ledion Bitincka
Launched: 2017
Headquarters: San Francisco
Funding: $400 million
Valuation: $2.5 billion
Key technologies: N/A
Category: Big data
Co-founders Clint Sharp, Dritan Bitincka and Ledion Bitincka left their jobs at data sleuth Splunk to start Cribl in 2017 with the goal of making data observability — a broad enterprise concept that focuses on the health and state of an organization's data — a possibility for any firm. The company gives customers control and visibility over their data through accessible consumption pricing, a model that allows customers to pay according to the amount of services used. Its goal is to help construct enterprise architecture that "collects every bit of data generated at all times, regardless of location, processes it in real-time at petabyte-scale, and stores it for as long as its required and can recall it instantly."
In May 2022, Cribl closed a $150 million Series D funding round. The company is valued at $2.5 billion. Today, Cribl products are utilized by companies including 7-Eleven, Domino's, New Balance and Shutterfly. Investors include Greylock, Redpoint, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Citi Ventures, CRV and Tiger Global.
