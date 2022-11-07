Dremio: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

Dremio is an open lakehouse platform aiming to reinvent SQL — a core language used to manage data — and simplify data structure. Founded in 2015 in Santa Clara, California, the company allows data teams to save time pulling insights and makes data engineering easier. With Dremio, users have the ability to access analytics and business intelligence on their data lakehouse with the same functionality as data warehouses.

The company announced that it closed a $160 million Series E funding round in January 2022, which doubled its valuation to $2 billion. Insight Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Cisco and Sapphire Ventures are among Dremio investors. Customers include Amazon, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Harvard University, Hertz, Nutanix and Unilever.