Snyk: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

As more companies write their own code to power digital operations, they need to bolster and modernize their online security. Snyk offers open-source software that allows a company to identify vulnerabilities throughout the development process, rather than outsourcing the work to a separate firm, and embed security in the code-writing process as it is taking place. It's a "cloud-native" technology, engineered by Snyk to speed up production and help enterprises prevent future security issues. Developers at AWS, Google , Atlassian , Comcast , Twilio , CVS , Overstock, Manulife and Revolut are among the millions in DevOps across sectors of the economy that are using Snyk. Investors include venture arms of Atlassian and Salesforce, Tiger Global, Baillie Gifford, T. Rowe Price, Accel, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital and Temasek.

