Powerball 'results pending': Record $1.9 billion jackpot drawing delayed

- The drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot was on hold because of issues with a single state processing ticket sales.
- Powerball's latest drawing had been scheduled for late Monday night but was delayed because of the problems in one state, which was not identified by the Multi-State Lottery Association.
- If someone wins the drawing, the cash payout of the jackpot, the largest ever in lottery history, is a whopping $929.1 million. But taxes would take a bit out of that to the tune of at least $223 million.
- The last winning ticket in a Powerball drawing was Aug. 3, for a jackpot of nearly $207 million. There have been three drawings per week since then.
The drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot was on hold Tuesday morning because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales — tantalizing and frustrating millions of people across the U.S. who took a chance in the lottery.
But the results of the six winning numbers could be released later in the day.
Powerball's latest drawing had been scheduled for late Monday night. But that was delayed because of the problems in a single state, which was not identified by the Multi-State Lottery Association.
In a statement Tuesday, the association said, "Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data."
"Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the group said.
"Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning," the statement said.
"Players should hold onto their tickets."
Meanwhile, the official Powerball website still featured the notice: "Results Pending."
If someone wins the drawing, the cash payout of the jackpot — the largest ever in lottery history — is a whopping $929.1 million.
But taxes would take a big bite out of that. A 24% federal tax withholding would reduce the cash prize by $223 million, with more likely due at tax time.
The last winning ticket in a Powerball drawing was Aug. 3, for a jackpot of nearly $207 million. There have been three drawings per week since then.
If there is no winner for the latest drawing, whenever that happens, the current jackpot will grow even larger, topping $2 billion.