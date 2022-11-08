Powerball 'results pending': Record $1.9 billion jackpot drawing delayed

Powerball sign and lottery tickets are seen at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, on Nov. 7, 2022.

The drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot was on hold Tuesday morning because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales — tantalizing and frustrating millions of people across the U.S. who took a chance in the lottery.

But the results of the six winning numbers could be released later in the day.

Powerball's latest drawing had been scheduled for late Monday night. But that was delayed because of the problems in a single state, which was not identified by the Multi-State Lottery Association.

In a statement Tuesday, the association said, "Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data."

"Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the group said.