The Powerball jackpot is $1.9 billion only if you take the annuity. Here's why the lump sum may be overrated

It's hard to imagine what it would be like to win Powerball's $1.9 billion prize. But the reality almost always falls far short of the fantasy.

"The curse of the lottery losers is very real," said Andrew Stoltmann, a Chicago-based lawyer who has represented several recent lottery winners.

One of the very first decisions a winner must make — whether to accept the jackpot as a lump sum or as an annuity — often ends up being their downfall, Stoltmann said.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is now the largest lottery prize ever at an estimated $1.9 billion, if you opt to take your windfall as an annuity spread over three decades. The upfront cash option — which most jackpot winners choose — for this drawing is $929.1 million.

These days, the annuity option is bigger than it previously was, relative to the cash option, thanks to higher interest rates, which make it possible for the game to fund larger annuitized prizes, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs Powerball.

Still, "over 90% of winners take the immediate lump sum," Stoltmann said. "That's typically a big mistake."