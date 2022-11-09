LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets rise as U.S. awaits midterm election results; China inflation data ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.77% and the Kosdaq gained 0.52%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36%.
South Korea's unemployment rate in October saw no change from September. China is scheduled to release its consumer price index as well as its producer price index. The Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor Michele Bullock is slated to speak in the afternoon.
Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. stocks are coming off three-straight days of gains, with the Dow on its third-straight session adding more than 1%. The bounce for equities may be partly due to the elections, where investors are expecting Republicans to gain ground and create gridlock in Washington.
— CNBC's Yun Li, Jesse Pound contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: An investment bank is using AI to analyze Q3 earnings calls. Here's what it found
Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, is using AI to analyze earnings calls transcripts to predict whether a stock will outperform.
Its research on third-quarter results also shows the sectors with the most positive and negative sentiment.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Pros name 3 picks in one top-performing sector, including a Warren Buffett favorite
Bank stocks are among the top performers on the S&P 500 this month. Three market pros weigh in on their favorite names in the sector, including one that is loved by Warren Buffett.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
S&P 500 usually gains big in year after midterms — even in a recession
History shows the stock market typically rises the year after midterm elections — even with a recession.
The year following midterms has historically been a strong one for the S&P 500, with the benchmark gaining 20.1% on average, according to Citigroup data going back to 1960.
Even when there's a recession the next year, returns are surprisingly robust, with the S&P 500 rising 24.4% on average during three instances in 1974, 1990 and 2006, Citi said. That's especially pertinent now, with many economists expecting an economic downturn in 2023 in the wake of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.
— Yun Li