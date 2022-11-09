Asia-Pacific markets rise as U.S. awaits midterm election results; China inflation data ahead

Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China's inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.77% and the Kosdaq gained 0.52%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36%.