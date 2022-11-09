Voters approve higher minimum wage in Nebraska and Washington, DC. Votes still being tallied in Nevada

Activists demonstrate in support of a $15-per-hour minimum wage and tips for restaurant workers in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 8, 2022.

Voters in both Nebraska and the District of Columbia on Tuesday approved higher minimum wages, while the results in a similar Nevada ballot measure are still pending.

In D.C., voters approved Initiative 82, a ballot measure to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers to $16.10 per hour from the current $5.35 per hour by 2027, matching the floor for non-tipped employees.

And Nebraska voters supported Initiative 433, which increases the state's minimum wage to $15 per hour, up from $9 per hour, by 2026. The minimum wage will adjust annually based on inflation after 2026.

Votes for the Minimum Wage Amendment in Nevada are still being tallied. But if approved, the minimum wage would rise to $12 per hour by 2024, up from $9.50 or $10.50 per hour, depending on health insurance benefits.

Ben Zipperer, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said these results align with past state and local efforts, noting that raising the minimum wage is "an extremely popular policy initiative."

He said it shows there's demand for increases, even in "very red states or red areas," pointing to Florida voters approving a minimum wage hike to $15 per hour during the 2020 presidential election.