Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in your 401(k) plan

Cryptocurrency is starting to pop up as an alternative asset class in some 401(k) plans. Retirement savers may be wondering if it's wise to invest.

"Making it this easy and accessible has both pros and cons [for investors]," said Douglas Boneparth, a certified financial planner and founder of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.

Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll, which administer workplace retirement plans, began offering cryptocurrency such as bitcoin to 401(k) investors within the past few months. They appear to be the first companies to do so.

However, that doesn't mean all 401(k) plans will offer crypto.

Employers must use an administrator that grants access and then opt to make crypto available to workers. Some may hesitate after a U.S. Department of Labor warning this year to exercise "extreme care" before adding crypto alongside more traditional stocks and bonds funds.

More from Personal Finance:

This IRA deduction mistake may derail your tax break

Here's the tax bill for the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot

6 health insurance terms you need to know as open enrollment begins

The regulator identified speculation and volatility, as well as the challenge for 401(k) investors to "make informed investment decisions," among its primary concerns.

"As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, referring to cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin , for example, peaked a year ago at nearly $69,000, more than doubling from the start of 2021. Its current price, at around $21,000, is down 70% since then; the crypto market overall has lost $2 trillion in value from its peak.

Despite that pullback, bitcoin prices have still nearly tripled since the beginning of 2020.