This individual retirement account deduction mistake may derail your tax break

As the year-end approaches, you may be looking for ways to lower your 2022 tax bill — and certain tax-saving moves have rules you must follow in order to qualify.

One option, adding money to your pretax individual retirement account, may be attractive if you make too much for Roth IRA deposits, and want to lower your adjusted gross income.

For 2022, you can save up to $6,000 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older, as long as you've made at least that much from a job or self-employment.

While you can still contribute to your IRA until April 18, 2023, the tax filing deadline for 2022, there are strict guidelines for qualifying for a deduction.

"Anyone can contribute to a traditional IRA — you, me, Jeff Bezos," said certified financial planner Howard Pressman, partner at Egan, Berger & Weiner in Vienna, Virginia.

But the ability to write off IRA contributions depends on two factors: participation in workplace retirement plans and income, he said.