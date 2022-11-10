Cryptocurrencies climb as market sell-off pauses, bitcoin rises back above $17,000

Cryptocurrencies climbed Thursday as the market took a pause from its two-day sell-off while investors digested key inflation data and the ongoing FTX saga.

Bitcoin rose 4% to $17,151.99, while ether advanced 7% to $1,260.05, according to Coin Metrics.

Cryptocurrencies jumped right around the time CPI data was released, showing a smaller-than-expected rise. That gave investors hope that price pressures may be cooling and optimism in a time of extreme fear.

"This started as a relief rally after the massive selloff yesterday but turned into speculation along with all other risk assets that the Fed might slow down rate hikes after a lower than expected CPI print," Steve McClurg, chief investment officer at Valkyrie, told CNBC.

Bitcoin's correlation with stocks hit an all-time high in late September but has been falling for about a month now, though it saw a small tick up on Wednesday, according to Coin Metrics. Stocks also rallied following the CPI data.

"The industry is changing before our eyes – high-rate environments can do that to a young market," said Callie Cox, U.S. investment analyst at eToro. "Right now, it's hard to digest from a price standpoint because crypto doesn't have a fundamental center of gravity. But we know that society is moving toward a decentralized future, and blockchain technology has already proven to be immensely useful."