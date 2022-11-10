Russia humiliated as troops set to withdraw from Kherson; Zelenskyy hints at more counteroffensives to come

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a more serious and restrained note in his nightly address, despite the "joy in the informational space" following Russia's decision to withdraw troops from Kherson.

"Maybe this doesn't sound like what everyone expects right now, maybe it doesn't sound like what's in the news [today]," he said. "But you need to understand: no one just moves anywhere if they feel strong. The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'gestures of goodwill'. We choose all of this."

Instead, Zelenskyy explained, Ukraine moves "very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk," both in the interests of liberating the entire territory of Ukraine and minimizing loss of life on and off the battlefield.

That also means remaining silent on details of upcoming operations, he noted, and letting the victories speak for themselves when they come.

"This is how we will secure the liberation of Kherson, Kakhovka, Donetsk, and our other cities," he said. "But this will be the result of our efforts, our defense operations. Those that are currently ongoing, those that we are still planning."

— Rocio Fabbro