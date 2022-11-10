Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets soldiers during a visit at a military training centre of the Western Military District for mobilised reservists, outside the town of Ryazan on October 20, 2022. Mikhail Klimentyev | Afp | Getty Images

As Russia's military commanders announced another major withdrawal in Ukraine Wednesday, pro-Kremlin commentators have described the retreat as a humiliating and significant defeat for President Vladimir Putin. Putin kept a low profile as Russia announced it was withdrawing its troops from the tentatively-occupied city of Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro river, which bisects the Kherson region in southern Ukraine. The military said it could no longer supply its troops there and was worried about the safety its military personnel. It comes after Putin in September hailed the annexation of Kherson, following a sham referendum in the region, saying its residents were "becoming our citizens forever." Just six weeks later — during which time Russia evacuated thousands of Kherson's residents to Russian territory, a move Ukraine decried as deportation — and Putin's words ring hollow. News of the withdrawal appears to have surprised even the staunchest pro-Kremlin supporters, with pro-war Russian bloggers describing it as a massive blow to the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation," and questioning the decision-making of the country's political elite.

Pro-war faction angry

As news of the withdrawal emerged, Putin supporter and former advisor Sergei Markov likened the withdrawal to a defeat on the scale of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Addressing his thousands of followers on Telegram, Markov said: "the surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR" and warned that "the political consequences of this huge defeat will be really big." Meanwhile, pro-Kremlin journalist and politician Andrey Medvedev said on Telegram: "What now to say about Kherson? Yes, I'm not happy either, like many of you. Yes, I also thought that there would be a different solution. That a fortified area will be made from the city." "You can turn the city into a large fortification, while having difficulties with logistics. You can even defend it," he said. Medvedev added that the decision to withdraw would not have been made without the approval of the Putin. "I don't really like the solution but we are at war and the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in such a situation cannot be challenged."

The withdrawal from Kherson was announced soon after news emerged from the region that the Russian-installed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, had been killed in a car crash. Medvedev said that both events represented a serious propaganda blow for Russia and a boon for Ukraine. "The departure from Kherson, especially against the backdrop of the tragic death of Kirill Stemnousov, is a serious information blow to us. And now the West and Kyiv will begin to unwind [it] as an unconditional victory for Ukraine," he said, adding that people wanted an explanation for the withdrawal.

Putin absent