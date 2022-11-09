Situation is 'difficult' along the entire front line, Kyiv says; Crimean bridge damage poses problems for Russia

A local resident Olena Kushnir stands in front of ammunition boxes near her destroyed house, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 15, 2022.

Millions are already without power in Ukraine's capital, and with further Russian attacks on energy infrastructure feared, Kyiv is bracing for the prospect of a winter without electricity, gas and water.

That has left officials and residents to confront a scenario in which civilians may be forced to consider leaving their homes to flee the freezing cold.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to the city's 3 million residents to be prepared for a worst-case scenario, including making arrangements that would allow them to relocate and stay with friends or relatives elsewhere if it comes to it.

"We are doing everything to avoid this. But let's be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die," he told state media during a telethon.

"The future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," he added.

During winter, Kyiv sees temperatures plunge below the freezing point, making the potential for power outages in the coming months particularly alarming.

