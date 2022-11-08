LIVE UPDATES
Russians are being pushed back in south and east, Kyiv says; U.S. confirms talks with Kremlin over nuclear risk
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country, noting last night that "our forces are in a state of active defense — in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward."
He said the Donetsk part of the eastern Donbas "remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers" and that Russian soldiers were dying "by the hundreds" every day.
In other news, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed reports that the U.S. had talked to the Kremlin recently in a bid to lower the rhetoric around the possible use of nuclear weapons.
Speaking at an event at the Economic Club of New York on Monday, Sullivan did not say he had been engaged in direct talks but noted he had said repeatedly that "we have channels to communicate with the Russian Federation at senior levels," Reuters reported.
Sullivan confirms U.S. has been in talks with Kremlin officials over nuclear threat
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday that lines of communication between the U.S. and Russia remain open, confirming a report that the U.S. has held talks with the Kremlin recently in a bid to dial down tensions around the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Speaking at an event at the Economic Club of New York on Monday, Sullivan did not say he had been engaged himself in direct talks but noted he had said repeatedly that "we have channels to communicate with the Russian Federation at senior levels," Reuters reported.
The comment came after the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Sullivan had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in a bid to de-escalate tensions over the possible use of nuclear weapons. Concerns have risen in recent months that Russia could resort to using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine in a bid to gain the upper hand in the war, and to defend four regions it illegally annexed in September.
The WSJ newspaper cited U.S. and other Western officials as saying that Sullivan held confidential conversations recently with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukrainian forces pushing Russians back gradually, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are advancing in parts of the country.
"In general, along the front, our forces are in a state of active defense - in some parts of the east and south, we are gradually pushing back the enemy. We are gradually moving forward," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Monday.
He said the Donetsk part of the eastern Donbas "remains the epicenter of the greatest madness of the occupiers" and that Russian soldiers were dying "by the hundreds" every day.
Zelenskyy said that Russian forces had struck more than 50 settlements on Monday, including those in the regions of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk. He said Ukraine had been boosted by the delivery of more air defense systems after NASAMS and Aspide missile systems from Kyiv's allies arrived in Ukraine yesterday.
Ukraine has asked for more air defenses as it faces an escalation of drone and missile attacks by Russia, targeting its energy infrastructure.
"As of today, we can say that the recent escalation of Russian missile and drone terror has only resulted in the world responding — responding with new aid to Ukraine. We will do everything so that as many countries as possible join this aid," Zelenskyy said.
— Holly Ellyatt
Backlog of 77 ships waiting to transport agricultural goods from Ukraine
The organization overseeing the export of Ukrainian agriculture products said there is a backlog of 77 vessels waiting to be loaded with cargo.
The Joint Coordination Center also said that about 15 loaded vessels are waiting for inspection in Turkish territorial waters.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal brokered in July among Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Since the deal with signed, more than 10 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs have left for destinations around the world.
Kyiv has previously blamed Moscow for holding up inspections and delaying vessel movements.
— Amanda Macias
Biden has 'no intention' on meeting with Putin on sidelines of the G-20
The White House said the Biden administration doesn't plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 summit.
"He has no intention of meeting with President Putin," White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre told reporters during a daily press briefing when asked if there were preparations for a bilateral.
She added that Ukraine should also be able to attend the G-20 meetings in Indonesia regardless if Putin attends.
"We've been very clear about how we see that invite," Jean Pierre added.
— Amanda Macias
White House says Russian influence in U.S. elections is "well known and well documented"
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin's claims that Russia interfered, and continues to interfere, in U.S. elections weren't suprising.
"These comments do not tell us anything new or surprising, as we all know," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing. "It's well known and well documented in the public domain that entities associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin have sought to influence elections around the world, including the United States."
According to Jean-Pierre, Prigozhin "is a known bad actor who has been sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom, and also the European Union."
"We also know that part of Russia's efforts includes promoting narratives aimed at undermining democracy and sowing division and discord. It's not surprising that Russia would be highlighting their attempted efforts and fabricate ... a story about their successes on the eve of an election," she said in light of Tuesday's consequential midterm elections.
Prigozhin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department offered a $10 million reward for information about Prigozhin and other Russian entities and persons that knowingly interfered in U.S. elections.
— Rocio Fabbro
Ukraine suffers power outages amid intense attacks from Russia's military
Ukraine's state electricity operator announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark.
Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine's high-voltage transmission lines, initially said in an online statement that scheduled blackouts will take place in the capital and the greater Kyiv region, as well as several regions around it — Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv.
Later in the day, however, the company released an update saying that scheduled outages for a specific number of hours aren't enough and instead there will be emergency outages, which could last an indefinite amount of time.
Ukraine has been grappling with power outages and the disruption of water supplies since Russia started unleashing massive barrages of missile and drone strikes on the country's energy infrastructure last month.
— Associated Press