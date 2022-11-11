This midterm election outcome is 'typically good for markets': What investors can expect

Election workers open mail in ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on Nov. 11, 2022. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Watch out for political biases in investing

Investors who try to read the tea leaves as to what one party or another's control could mean for future returns on stocks may be in for disappointment. Portfolios of 60% stocks and 40% bonds tend to perform the same regardless of which party holds office, research from Vanguard has found.

Yet many investors tend to suffer from biases that the other team or party winning is bad, according to Egan. "The more partisan an individual is, the more likely they are to say if you're a Democrat or a Republican, 'Well, the stock market is going to do bad because the economy is going to do bad,'" Egan said. That may lead those same investors to reduce the amount of risk they are taking on, regardless of whether there's a real reason to do that, he said.

Keep in mind how little control any given set of politicians has over the stock market or the economy in general. Dan Egan vice president of behavioral finance and investing at Betterment

To combat those reactions, it can help to compartmentalize. "Keep in mind how little control any given set of politicians has over the stock market or the economy in general," Egan said. What's more, if you take investment risk off the table in response to the results, you could miss out on the market's upside. The S&P 500 Index tends to beat the overall market in 12 months following a midterm election, with an average return of 16.3%, according to a U.S. Bank analysis.

Looking ahead to the 2024 election

Hill Street Studios | Digitalvision | Getty Images

The midterm polls — which decide the Senate, House and ballot initiatives — may be good preparation for the presidential election. "It's the junior varsity game before the varsity game, at least in terms of thinking about how you felt and feel during the election cycle, especially with regard to investment decisions," Egan said. Investors may want to get started thinking now about key themes that could be affected by an election that may affect their personal finances, such as proposals to reduce state and local tax deductions, for example. "Don't think about politicians; think about policies," Egan said.