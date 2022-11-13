India, Mexico and Southeast Asia will benefit from 'the great diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd says

Former Prime Minister to the Commonwealth of Australia and President of the Asia Society Policy Institute Kevin Rudd

For businesses seeking diversification into new markets — especially given the geopolitical risks surrounding China — India, southeast Asia and Mexico are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday.

"When I look around the world, I see three sets, three zones of activity which are currently benefiting from let's call it 'the great diversification' or ... [the] 'early decoupling debate,'" he said at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Singapore.

"One is Southeast Asia, where we are now, the second is India ... And certainly from the North American perspective, it's Mexico, obviously benefiting from the Nafta, or the Nafta-plus economic arrangements."

India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub for multinational companies, Rudd, who is also president of the Asia Society, said.

"As someone who's dealt with India for the last 20 years, for the first time, I became convinced that they are about to attempt a significant policy shift," Rudd told the conference.

"If they can pull that off, it can turn India into the next China in terms of a large scale consumer market, and also a reliable, global factory," he added.

"Can [Modi] translate that into reality? Again, an open question."

India, in particular, could potentially provide exporters not just with opportunities to diversify supply chains, but also new end-markets.

The increased competition between the U.S. and China and the disruptions brought on by the pandemic has heightened the importance of diversification for global businesses. It has also heralded new trade alliances and so-called "friend-shoring" — the creation of supply chain networks among allies and friendly countries.