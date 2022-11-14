European markets set to start the new trading week on a positive note

European stocks are set to open in positive territory on Monday, with regional markets still seeing a boost from last week's U.S. inflation figures, which showed prices had risen less than expected in October.

Nonetheless, U.S. stock futures traded lower early Monday morning despite the S&P 500 posting its biggest weekly gain in almost five months last week on the back of easing inflation data.

Investors cheered the inflation reading, betting that the Federal Reserve would soon slow its aggressive tightening campaign.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng popped as Japan's benchmark index was dragged lower by tech giant SoftBank Group in a mixed Asia-Pacific session after closing the previous week with a big rally.