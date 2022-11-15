Asia-Pacific markets little changed ahead of China activity data release

A man walks past the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were little changed on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data from China, and following the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi inched higher by 0.15%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was slightly lower. Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, official data showed. China is set to report industrial production and retail sales data.