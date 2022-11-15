LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets little changed ahead of China activity data release
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were little changed on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data from China, and following the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally. South Korea's Kospi inched higher by 0.15%.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan was slightly lower. Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter, official data showed. China is set to report industrial production and retail sales data.
Major U.S. stock indexes closed lower overnight following a choppy session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 211.16 points, or 0.6%, to 33,536.70. The S&P 500 shed 0.89% to 3,957.25, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.12% to 11,196.22.
— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Yun Li contributed to this report.
Japan's economy unexpectedly contracts in the third quarter, data shows
Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter from a year ago, official preliminary estimates showed.
Gross domestic product shrank 1.2% in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same period last year, missing estimates for growth of 1.1% in a Reuters poll.
— Abigail Ng
CNBC Pro: China is easing its Covid measures. Here’s how market pros are playing it
Which stocks could benefit if China rolls back its zero-Covid policy? Market pros reveal how to play a reopening as China eases some of its virus controls.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
Stocks off lows of session on Brainard comments
The S&P 500 rebounded off its lows and Treasury yields eased from their highs a bit late morning after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said it may "soon" be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, in a conversation with Bloomberg News.
The S&P 500 was last just down 0.1% after being off by more than 0.7% at one point Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield was 5 basis points higher to 3.878% after trading as high as about 3.90% earlier.
"I think what's really important to emphasize is we've done a lot but we have additional work to do both on raising rates and sustaining restraint to bring inflation down to 2% over time," Brainard added.
—John Melloy, Jeff Cox
Fed's Waller's message to markets: Rates endpoint is 'still a ways out there'
Fed Governor Chirstopher Waller said that, while the central bank could raise rates at a slower pace next month, this shouldn't be interpreted as a softening sign in its fight to bring down inflation.
"Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Waller said Sunday.
Earlier this month, the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points to their highest level since 2008.
— Fred Imbert