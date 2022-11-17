Asia-Pacific markets to trade mixed with a slew of economic data ahead

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade mixed as a number of economic data is slated to be released in the region. Japan will release trade balance data for October, which analysts are expecting to see a $11 billion trade deficit, according to a Reuters poll.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12% in its first hour of trade, as the country awaits its latest unemployment data later in the day. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,930 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,920, slightly lower than the Nikkei 225 's last close at 28,028.30.