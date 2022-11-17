LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets to trade mixed with a slew of economic data ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are set to trade mixed as a number of economic data is slated to be released in the region. Japan will release trade balance data for October, which analysts are expecting to see a $11 billion trade deficit, according to a Reuters poll.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12% in its first hour of trade, as the country awaits its latest unemployment data later in the day. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,930 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,920, slightly lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,028.30.
Economic leaders of the region will gather in Thailand for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Indonesia's central bank continues its two-day meeting today — economists are expecting the benchmark interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points to 5.25%.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks fell as investors weighed a gloomy fourth-quarter outlook cut from Target – triggering sharp losses in its stock price as well as other industry peers.
Retail stocks remain under pressure following Target warning, with some bright spots
Several retail stocks were down on Wednesday morning following Target's weak financial results and sales outlook.
Target itself was down 15% shortly after the opening bell. Nordstrom suffered a 9% decline, while Macy's and Gap each fell roughly 7%.
The SPDR S&P Retail ETF was down by 3.9%.
Lowe's shares were higher, however by 3.8% after the company reported raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported strong results. Walmart held onto a 1% gain after reporting strong results Tuesday. Costco fought its way into positive territory.
Treasury yields slide, recession worries rise
The 10-year Treasury yield temporarily sank below 3.7%, and the spread between it and the 2-year yield continued to fall deeper into negative territory.
That so called yield inversion is a warning of recession. The 10-year was 3.73% in afternoon trading, after dipping to 3.69%. The 2-year Treasury was at 4.35%.
"I still think there's more downside risk for rates from here. The curve inversion 2s/10s is negative 67. That could get to negative 75 in the near term," said Ian Lyngen at BMO.
He said a next target for the 10-yea yield would be 3.55%. Yields move lower as bond prices rise.
"A large impetus behind the rally is the market looking past the current tightening cycle and beginning to grow increasingly jittery about the potential for a more significant fallout, as the Fed continues to reiterate its willingeness to hike the economy into recession," said Lyngen.
Tencent to report earnings, reportedly starting new round of job cuts
Chinese tech giant Tencent is due to report third-quarter earnings late in Asia.
The company is expected to see another drop in revenue after posting the first-ever revenue decline in the previous quarter ending in June. A median forecast from Refinitiv predicts a fall of 0.47% to 141.7 billion Chinese yuan ($20 billion).
Separately, sources told Reuters that Tencent is starting a new round of job cuts. The news comes as tech firms around the world announce layoffs.
Tencent shares rose as much as 3% in early trade, and were last up 0.83%, compared with a 0.81% fall in the broader Hang Seng index.
