Employers are planning pay increases of 4.6% in 2023, slightly above this year's 4.2%, study shows

The Fed aims for a 2% annual rate of inflation

While inflation is a normal part of an economy, the current rate is far above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%. So far this year, the Fed's rate-setting committee has boosted a key interest rate six times in its ongoing effort to bring down the rate of inflation. The general idea is that by raising the cost of borrowing money, spending will decline and there will be less inflationary pressure due to lower consumer demand. This also can lead to job losses. Nevertheless, although there's been an uptick in layoffs, the unemployment rate is relatively low at 3.7%, according to the latest reading.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that inflation can be tamed without a big jump in unemployment. "I remain optimistic that there is a pathway to re-establishing labor market balance with only a modest rise in the unemployment rate — while remaining realistic about the risks of a larger downturn," Collins said in prepared remarks for a Boston Fed economic conference.