10 million Ukrainians without power, Kyiv says; Evidence of 'gross sabotage' found at Nord Stream blast site

Swedish investigators examining the Nord Stream pipeline explosion that took place in late September say they have found evidence of "gross sabotage" and remnants of explosive materials at the blast site, but have so far not named suspects.

Russia launched another barrage of missiles at Ukrainian cities, hitting power facilities and leaving millions of people without electricity or water just as the first snow of the season falls on parts of the country. Authorities in some regions ordered forced blackouts as engineers race to restore power in different areas.

The U.N. warns that a greater humanitarian crisis lies ahead for Ukraine, while the Kremlin — whose missile strikes threaten to make major cities of Ukraine unlivable — blames the situation on Kyiv and its refusal to negotiate.