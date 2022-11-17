Russia launches more missile strikes across Ukraine, targeting energy units; Black Sea grain deal extended

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said Thursday that Ukraine is looking to "crush" Russia and is withstanding "extremely difficult blows from the enemy."

"The enemy thinks that he will weaken our defense with strikes on energy and will be able to hit us in the back. This is a naive tactic of cowardly losers that we are ready for," Yermak said in a statement on Telegram.

"Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult blows from the enemy, which did not have the results that these Russian cowards were counting on. We continue to move forward," Yermak said. "They won't succeed. We will crush them," he added.

Ukraine experienced a massive attack on its energy infrastructure on Tuesday with Kyiv claiming that Russia targeted it with around 100 cruise missiles, damaging energy infrastructure in several regions.

Ukraine's national energy company, and Energy Minister German Galushchenko, called the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system the most massive attack in the country's history, and since the war started.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said Thursday that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, which has left millions without power, are "drawing deeply upon Russia's reserves of conventional cruise missiles" with the degrading of Ukraine's national infrastructure becoming a key element of Russia's strategic approach to the campaign.

It said Tuesday's strikes were "likely the largest number of strikes that Russia has conducted in a single day since the first week of the invasion."

"Ukraine is facing a significant decrease in the power available from its national grid. This will impact upon civilian access to communications, heating and water supplies."

— Holly Ellyatt