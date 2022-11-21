What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet

What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 Disney (DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit . JPMorgan is more cautious about online sales but likes Club holding Amazon (AMZN). Analysts there see U.S. holiday sales growing 7.5% this year compared to 9.7% in 2021. Club-holding Salesforce (CRM) investors need margins to kick in. Partners missing plans. Low adoption of Slack. Jefferies cuts price target to $240 per share from $250. Domino's Pizza CEO Russell Weiner and his EV fleet. DPZ announcing the deployment of custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. 700 more seen in the coming months. Raymond James downgrades UnitedHealth (UNH) to outperform (buy) from strong buy. The Club owns rival health insurance provider Humana (HUM) Morgan Stanley upgrades Restaurant Brands (QSR), which owns Burger King and Tim Horton's, to equal weight from underweight (hold from sell), citing the naming of Pat Doyle as executive chairman. The former Domino's CEO will have more of an operating role at QSR than people understand. Citi raises price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $38 per share from $33, benefitting from Nike 's (NKE) inventory. Mobileye (MBLY) mostly introduced with buy rating. HR cloud company Workday (WDAY) downgraded to hold from buy at Loop Capital and caught a price target cut at BMO Capital to $195 per share from $217. KeyBanc likes Timken (TKR), bearings and power transmission products maker, raises price target to $88 per share from $75; and keeps overweight (buy) rating. J.M. Smucker (SJM): Cheaper pet food and coffee. Better than expected quarterly results and guidance raise. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMZN, CRM and HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

