CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Monday — Iger back at Disney, Amazon holiday forecast, Domino's EV fleet

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

  • Disney (DIS): Bob Chapek out as CEO; former CEO Bob Iger back in the top job. Iger can offer a more realistic view of streaming while opening more theme parks and emphasizing them. Also, Iger can make more cost cuts. MoffetttNathanson upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform (buy from hold). Disney stock soars 9.5% in the premarket. I saw the writing on the wall for Chapek and called for his firing the night the company released a terrible quarter on Nov. 8, which revealed brutal streaming losses. Last week, during November's "Monthly Meeting," I reiterated my call for Chapek to go and said the stock would benefit.

More In Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed plays good cop, bad cop and off-price retailers shine
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Friday — Fed plays good cop, bad cop and off-price retailers shine
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Wednesday — retail sales strong, Lowe's delivers, Estee Lauder love
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — retail sales strong, Lowe's delivers, Estee Lauder love
Jim Cramer
Read More