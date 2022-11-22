Biden administration loosens Trump-era investing rules around environment, social and governance funds for 401(k) plans

The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.

The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which takes effect in 60 days, undoes regulations put in place during the Trump administration.

Those prior rules, issued in 2020, had a "chilling" effect that effectively sidelined employers from weighing ESG factors when selecting 401(k) funds, senior Labor Department officials said during a press call Tuesday.

ESG investing is also known as sustainable or impact investing. There are many flavors of ESG funds; they may, for example, funnel investor money into wind and solar firms, companies with diverse board members or steer away from companies involved in fossil fuels.

ESG funds have grown more popular in recent years. Investors poured $69.2 billion into them in 2021, an annual record, according to Morningstar. Uptake in 401(k) plans has been slow, however.

The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to bolster overall popularity. The law, which President Joe Biden signed in August, represents the largest federal investment to fight climate change in U.S. history.