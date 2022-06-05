That socially responsible fund may not be as ‘green’ as you think. Here's how to pick one

Tetra Images - Erik Isakson | Brand X Pictures | Getty Images

Investment funds that promote values like the environment and social good have become more popular. But trying to pick a so-called ESG fund — especially one that aligns well with your interests — may seem about as easy as drying a towel in a rainstorm. "I think it can be really hard to know where to start," said Fabian Willskytt, associate director of public markets at Align Impact, a financial advice firm that specializes in values-based investing. Luckily, there are some simple steps investors can take to get started and invest with confidence.

ESG funds

Steve Cicero | Photographer's Choice | Getty Images

Funds that allocate investor money according to environmental, social and governance issues held $357 billion at the end of 2021 — more than four times the total three years earlier, according to Morningstar, which tracks data on mutual and exchange-traded funds. Investors poured $69.2 billion into ESG funds (also known as sustainable or impact funds) last year, an annual record, according to Morningstar. These funds come in a variety of flavors. Some may seek to promote gender or racial equality, invest in green-energy technology or avoid fossil-fuel, tobacco or gun companies, for example. Women and younger investors (under 40 years old) are most likely to be interested in ESG investments, according to Cerulli Associates survey data. About 34% of financial advisors used ESG funds with clients in 2021, up from 32% in 2020, according to the Financial Planning Association. There are now more than 550 ESG mutual and exchange-traded funds available to U.S. investors — more than double the universe five years ago, according to Morningstar.

"An individual investor has a lot more [ESG options] and can build a portfolio in ways they couldn't 10 years ago," said Michael Young, manager of education programs at the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. "Almost every [asset] category I can think of has a fund option, so we've come a long way." But fund managers may use varying degrees of rigor when investing your money — meaning that environment-focused fund you bought isn't necessarily as "green" as you think. Here's an example: Some fund managers may "integrate" ESG values when picking where to invest money, but it may only play a supporting (and not a central) role. Conversely, other managers have an explicit ESG mandate that acts as the linchpin of their investment decisions. But investors may not know the difference. The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules last week that would increase transparency for investors and help make it easier to select an ESG fund. The rules would also crack down on "greenwashing," whereby money managers mislead investors over ESG fund holdings.

ESG tips for investors

Getty Images

All this might leave you thinking: How can I get started? And how can I be confident my investments truly align with my values? There are some simple steps investors can take, according to ESG experts. One way to start is by examining the asset manager, which serves as a good "shorthand" for investors, according to Willskytt at Align Impact. Some firms are focused on ESG and have a long history of investing this way — both of which are encouraging signs for people serious about values-based investing, he said.

If you have confidence in the manager, the funds will be more or less strong from an ESG perspective. Fabian Willskytt associate director of public markets at Align Impact

Another approach

Thomas Barwick | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Investors can also start by sifting through a few free databases of mutual funds and ETFs. The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment has one that lets investors sort ESG funds according to categories like asset class (stock, bond, and balanced funds, for example), issue type and investment minimum. This list isn't exhaustive, though — it includes funds from Forum member firms. (However, the fact that the firm is a member may be a reliable screen for the asset manager's ESG rigor, Young said.) As You Sow is another organization that can help investors find funds that are fossil-fuel-free, gender-equal, gun-free, prison-free, weapons-free and tobacco-free, for example. It maintains rankings of the top funds by category.

An individual investor has a lot more [ESG options] and can build a portfolio in ways they couldn't 10 years ago. Michael Young manager of education programs at the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment

Alternatively, investors can also use As You Sow's website to gauge how well their current investments align with their values. They can type in a fund's ticker symbol, which generates a fund score according to different value categories. Other firms also assign ESG ratings to specific funds. Morningstar, for example, assigns a certain number of "globes" (5 being the best score) so investors can assess the fund's ESG scope. Morningstar has an ESG Screener that also lets investors filter for funds according to certain ESG parameters.